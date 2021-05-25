Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Narasimha Jayanti this year falls on May 25, Tuesday. This is a very auspicious occasion that is celebrated on the Vaisakhi Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha (14th day), a day before Purnima. Vishnu is known to have appeared in 10 forms (Dashavatar) to save the world from evil and protect his devotees. Narasimha avatar is the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In this version, he is half-man (Nara), half-lion (Simha). Each Vishnu avatar has special significance.

The Narasimha avatar has been referred to in the Puranas. The Bhagavata Purana documents that in this anthropomorphic incarnation, Vishnu’s body is that of a man with claws and the head of a lion who appears to protect Prahlad, his ardent devotee; and restore ‘dharma’.

It so happened that Hiranyakashipu got a boon from Brahma that made him almost immortal. Neither by man, god, animal, nor by any weapon on land, sky, heaven, underground; during day or night, he could be killed, said the boon.

Upon getting the special powers, the demon Hiranyakashipu grew invincible and kept persecuting Vishnu devotees, creating anarchy all over.

Finally, to save people from the tormentor Hiranyakashipu, Vishnu assumed a form which was neither man nor animal; and customized every aspect so that the dictator could be killed adhering to the rules of the boon.

Narasimha appeared from a pillar during twilight and took Hiranyakashipu on his lap, pierced his claws through his stomach. All of this happened at the threshold of a courtyard.

Timings:

This is why the Puja timing is kept at twilight called the Sayanha kal.

Narasimha Jayanti 2021 puja timing will fall between 04:26 pm to 07:11 pm: Sayanha Kala Puja. Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 12.11 am on May 25, 2021, and end at 08:29 pm on May 25, 2021.Sankalp Tithi is between 10:56 am to 01:41 pm.

Rituals:

People fast (from sunrise to the next day sunset, and must avoid cereals, grains); take ‘sankalp’ (pledge) during the afternoon, and carry out puja before sunset and chant the powerful Narasimha kavach mantra to seek protection from all odds, and hope for triumph.

People take bath during the Brahma muhurta, wear fresh, clean clothes; perform puja in front of the deity’s picture/idol.

Narasimha is offered gram dal, jaggery, flowers, sweets, sandalwood paste, Kedar, coconut.

Also, people donate clothes, metals, food, sesame seeds to the underprivileged.

