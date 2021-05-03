Nargis Dutt Death Anniversary: Her Most Memorable Movie Roles

Today marks the 40th death anniversary of Hindi cinema’s veteran actor Nargis Dutt. Mother of actor Sanjay Dutt, Nargis left an indelible mark in the world of Indian cinema with her impeccable performances. The actress first appeared on silver screen at the age of 5 with Talash-E-Haq in 1935. Her career in acting began with the film Tamanna in 1942.

Let us take a look at some of her most iconic roles over the years:

Taking Indian cinema to a global stage was Nargis’ performance as Radha in 1957 movie Mother India which was nominated for the Academy Award. Nargis also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in this Mehboob Khan directorial. The movie also starred her husband Sunil Dutt who played the role of her son Birju. It is also said that the title of the film was chosen to contrast American author Katherine Mayo's 1927 book Mother India, which vilified Indian culture.

Shree 420 (1955):Starring next to Raj Kapoor in this comedy-drama, Nargis plays the ideal Indian woman Vidya. Directed and produced by Raj himself, the movie surrounds the story of an orphaned country boy who comes to the big city to make his dreams come true. However, the harsh reality of a big city shocks his innocent self.

Another classic of Hindi cinema, Awaara stars Raj and Nargis in lead roles, besides other members of the Kapoor family including Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and Dewan Basheshwarnath Kapoor. Nargis plays a pivotal role in the film as someone who compelsRaj’s character to choose a better path in life and denounce violence.A romantic drama depicting a contentious love triangle, Andaz stars Dilip Kumar, Nargis, and Raj in lead roles. Nargis plays the role of a daughter of a rich businessman who develops a friendship with Dilip’s character who does not belong to the same economic class. Not knowing that Nargis is already engaged to Raj, Dilip falls in love with her, however, a series of events consume the trio in an emotional tempest.

Raat aur Din (1967):Nargis plays the role of Varuna who is a married woman with dissociative identity disorder. The film went on to win critical acclaim for its story and Nargis' performance. Directed by Satyen Bose, this film marked Nargis' final film appearance.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam