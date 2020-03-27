Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Cuddly Pic with Hardik Pandya and Pooch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Nataša Stanković are urging their fans to stay at home during the current scenario.

Stankovic, who is locked up with Pandya, added a love-filled image with her “better-half” on her Instagram timeline. In the image, we see the lovebirds cushioning together with a pooch wedged between them.

Posting the image she captions it as, “hashtag stayhomestaysafe hashtag quarantine @hardikpandya93.”

Soon the 26-year-old all-rounder replied to his ladylove’s post with a heart emoticon. Teammate and good friend KL Rahul too dropped a heart emoji in the comments for the gorgeous couple.

Ever since the duo got engaged on January 1, they have been painting the town red with their romance. Hardik had shared a delightful glimpse of their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the fast spread of the deadly coronavirus has brought the world’s activities to a standstill.

Many cricketers have advocated for social distancing since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. To spread awareness, they have used social media effectively to discuss the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Amid the COVID-19 scare, India's three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off. Additionally, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended up to April 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube