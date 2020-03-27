Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Cuddly Pic with Hardik Pandya and Pooch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Nataša Stanković are urging their fans to stay at home during the current scenario.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 27, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Cuddly Pic with Hardik Pandya and Pooch
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Nataša Stanković are urging their fans to stay at home during the current scenario.

Stankovic, who is locked up with Pandya, added a love-filled image with her “better-half” on her Instagram timeline. In the image, we see the lovebirds cushioning together with a pooch wedged between them.

Posting the image she captions it as, “hashtag stayhomestaysafe hashtag quarantine @hardikpandya93.”

Soon the 26-year-old all-rounder replied to his ladylove’s post with a heart emoticon. Teammate and good friend KL Rahul too dropped a heart emoji in the comments for the gorgeous couple.

View this post on Instagram

#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

Ever since the duo got engaged on January 1, they have been painting the town red with their romance. Hardik had shared a delightful glimpse of their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the fast spread of the deadly coronavirus has brought the world’s activities to a standstill.

Many cricketers have advocated for social distancing since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. To spread awareness, they have used social media effectively to discuss the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Amid the COVID-19 scare, India's three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off. Additionally, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended up to April 15.

