Natasha Poonawalla aces Coachella fashion with “red hot” desert look

Natasha Poonawalla is also a fashionista. Her most recent fashion outing took place at the American music festival Coachella. The 40-year-old showed us how she likes to style her look for a glamorous summer outing. Natasha channels her Boho chic style in her latest Instagram post, comprising vibrant feather accessories and chunky jewellery.

She opted for a hip Valentino skirt in copper red, peacock blue and green shades with a black strappy top. The highlight of Natasha Poonawalla’s outfit was a knotted dress-like piece that she wore over her top and skirt. The knotted accessory featured some stone work and dark glitter tassels.

Natasha wore knee-high brown boots with the outfit. For accessories, the fashion diva wore large hoops with a pair of chunky bracelets. “Red hot desert. Coachella, Day 2,” read the caption,

Commenting on the post, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Red hot you!” Supermodel Irina Shayk also expressed her admiration for the look with her red heart emoji in the comments.

For her first day at Coachella, Natasha went for another dramatic fashion moment. The businesswoman opted for a Dior creation featuring a fuschia and black jacket along with hot pink boots. She wore a holographic tasseled mini skirt along with a white top with plunging neckline for her Coachella look.

To amp up the glamour, she also wore a pair of pink and black tinted large Gucci sunglasses. The make-up was a nude palette. The nude lip gloss with a matching shade for manicured nails is the perfect way to balance the loud look. Posing with the quintessential Californian Palm trees in the background, Natasha showed us how to ace the Coachella look.

Have you checked the fashion trends from Coachella? You must.

