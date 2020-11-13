National Ayurveda Day 2020: Here is Why this Day is Marked in India

India is observing National Ayurveda Day 2020 today. This day has been marked every year since 2016 on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti. As this year, Dhanteras 2020 has fallen on November 13, so that’s why Ayurveda Day 2020 is being celebrated today.

Ayurveda Day is marked to spread awareness on the importance of Ayurveda in our daily lives. Besides, National Ayurveda Day is observed to focus on the strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles. The central government wants to reduce the burden of diseases by utilising the potential of Ayurveda.

The government is also planning to make use of Ayurveda to contribute towards National Health Policy and National Health programmes.

Ayurveda Day 2020 Theme

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge destruction in terms of health and economy. Many people have lost their lives to COVID-19 and the pandemic also brought the economy to standstill. So, keeping in view the prevailing situation, the main theme for the fifth Ayurveda Day celebration is ‘Ayurveda for Covid-19 ’. The government wants to utilise the potential of Ayurveda in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda Institutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ayurveda Day 2020 will be inaugurating the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur.

An Institution of National Importance (INI) status has been conferred upon the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar. It has been done by an Act of Parliament. On the other hand, the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, has been conferred with the status of an Institution Deemed to be University (De novo Category) by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ayurveda Day 2020 celebrations

The Ministry of Ayush has organised some online events to mark National Ayurveda Day 2020. The events will focus on concerns related to the COVID-19 and how immunity can be boosted using Ayurveda. A webinar on the theme, Ayurveda for Covid-19 Pandemic, will take place. More than one lakh people are expected to attend this webinar from across the world.

Unlike every year, National Ayurveda Day 2020 is being observed online in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country and people are advised to stay away from crowded places or refrain from visiting crowded places. If it was a normal year, debates and discussions in educational institutions would also have been organized to highlight the importance of Ayurveda.