National Best Friend Day 2021: Significance, Images, Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share with Friends

National Best Friend Day is celebrated on June 8 in the United States. The day, as the name suggests, is meant to express gratitude and love for your biggest support system, your best friend.

It is believed that other days like Friendship Day and Women’s Friendship Day originated from the idea of celebrating the National Best Friend Day. Under normal circumstances, various brands organise fun activities and games for this occasion. However, this year all the celebrations will happen online as people are maintaining social distancing to fight the novel coronavirus.

People have already been sharing photos and fun stories and memories with their best friends using the hashtag #NationalBestFriendDay. Today is the day when you should specifically let your best friend know how important he or she is in your life and how much you love them.

Here are a few messages that you can send to your best friend to express your feelings:

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you haven’t learned anything. Happy BFF Day 2021.

Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing. Happy National Best Friend Day.

Thank you for offering a shoulder to cry and then taking me out for food just to cheer me up. Happy National Best Friend Day.

If it was not for you, I don’t know how I’d be. Thank you for holding me up, without me telling you to. Happy National Best Friend Day.

There are friends, there is a family, and then there is you who is a friend that becomes family. Sending you all my love on National Best Friend Day 2021.​

