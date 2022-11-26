National Cake Day 2022: Whip Up THESE Yummy Cake at Home This Holiday Season

NATIONAL CAKE DAY 2022: November 26 is marked as National Cake Day in the US to celebrate people’s love for cake. Be it birthday, anniversary or any event to celebrate, cake cutting has become a tradition. It is believed that the first cake was made in Ancient Greece and Egypt. On this National Cake Day 2022, here’s a look at cakes that you can easily bake at home:

Carrot Sheet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

It is one of the common types of cake that are mostly prepared on Easter. The recipe is pretty simple and this decadent cake doesn’t take too long to be prepared. Coconut Layer

This cake might look simple on the outside but is full of coconut filling. Not only are the coconuts whipped up in the batter, but are also part of the frosting. No-Bake Lemon Cheese cake

This is quick to make. The citrusy flavour of No-Bake cheesecake will make you feel full but also leave you space for your Easter candies. Chocolate Ganache

It is an easy-to-make cake recipe. To make the taste of this already delicious cake even better, you can try adding peanut butter to the batter and see the magic. Simnel Cake

It is a light fruit cake that is decorated with marzipan balls to represent the apostles. The cake has a lot of significance and is, therefore, part of the Easter traditional food.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here