National Cat Day 2020: Funny Memes and Posts to Share on Social Media to Celebrate Human-Animal Bond

National Cat Day is celebrated on October 29 in the USA to cherish the companion of a cat as a pet as well as to create awareness among the people to provide shelter to these feline cute babies. The shelters are full of cats and kittens. The day was created by lifestyle writer Colleen Paide in 2005 to raise awareness about the cats that need to be rescued each year. American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a non-profit pet adoption organisation has also supported the cause and has saved around 1 million cats. Colleen wanted to show people the unconditional love and companionship that a cat provides to humans.

Cats are the cutest pet and hence social media is flooded with the cute and funny cat memes. We often came across several hilarious memes on the internet. Here, we are providing some the hilarious memes that will surely make your day.

A hilarious cat meme is shared by a page on Instagram named as Funny Cat Memes, reads, “When you are relaxing with bae and remembers something they did 4 months ago they go away with.” The cat’s reaction in the sort clip will make you go ROFL.

Another video shared by the page shows that the feline baby is licking his master’s face and when the master goes to do the same, the cute kitten starts screaming. The reaction of the cat is so cute that you can’t get enough of it.

A meme shared by the same page shows a cat is sitting inside a locker and there is a board hanging outside of it and reads, “Guess what, I learned how to get attention by screaming.”

Here are few more memes that will tickle your funny bone

