National Centre of Performing Arts to Celebrate 50 Years in Mumbai with Add Art Festival

The National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai will celebrate its 50th year with a three-day multi genre extravaganza 'NCPA Add Art Festival' to be held from November 29 to December 1 in Mumbai. The festival will showcase performances across theatre, dance, Indian and western classical music, stand-up acts, screenings, puppetry and workshops.

Khushroo N Suntook, Chairman, NCPA said, "It has been a long and exciting journey for everyone who has been associated with NCPA. The 50th year milestone will serve as a direction for us to grow and be an integral part of the cultural life of not just Mumbai, but the whole nation. With our constant endeavour to project only the best performances across the country and internationally, NCPA is truly becoming a beacon of culture."

Artists including Rashid Khan, Zakir Hussain, Aditi Mangaldas, Malavika Sarukkai, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Birju Maharaj, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Mallika Sarabhai, Astad Deboo, Zakir Khan, Amit Tondon, Jim Sarb, Igudesman and several more would be performing at the festival.

The festival will commence with Symphony Orchestra of India. Led by music director Marat Bisengaliev and associate music director Zane Dalal, the concert will also feature joint choirs from around India.

The highlight of this festival will be the India premiere of the 10-time Grammy award winner and six-time Billboard Award Winner Arturo Sandoval. It will also present a special performance featuring the Students of the NCPA - SOI Music Academy and Indian Music.

