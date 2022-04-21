National Civil Services Day 2022: History, Significance and Why it is Celebrated on April 21?

NATIONAL CIVIL SERVICES DAY 2022: April 21 is celebrated and observed as National Civil Services Day in India. The day is celebrated to commemorate the efforts of civil servants across departments and those who work relentlessly to keep the administrative machinery functioning smoothly. National Civil Services Day also serves as a reminder to all the civil servants to keep the service of the nation and people above all. The day is celebrated by the Government of India which also evaluates the work of different departments and individuals while also lauding their efforts by giving awards to groups, organisations and individuals.

National Civil Services Day: History

Each year, April 21 is observed and celebrated as National Civil Services Day by the government of India. The day was first celebrated in the year 2006 in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Why is National Civil Services Day celebrated on April 21?

The government of India designated April 21 as the day for celebrating National Civil Services Day because it was on this day that India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the newly formed and newly appointed Administrative Service Officers. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed these officers and referred to them as the “steel frame of India” in 1947 at the Metcalf House in New Delhi.

On this day, the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration is presented to the civil servants for their contribution to the service of the nation and the people.

National Civil Services Day: Significance

The day is dedicated to commemorating all those involved and working at different levels and departments in civil services and also serves as a chance for all the civil service officers to rededicate themselves for the service and betterment of the nation. The bureaucracy forms an important part of the governance system, and hence has huge importance in the day to day functioning of the country. It’s on civil services officers to ensure that reforms are implemented both on paper and in spirit.

Civil Service in our country comprises Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and a comprehensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and B.

