NATIONAL CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2022: Consumer is the king. The objective of every business is to provide utmost satisfaction to the end user or the customer. And, when the consumer is aware of their rights, there is no one more powerful than them. Keeping the integrity of consumers in mind, they are a set of rights in place to protect them from prevalent malpractices. And, in the same light, every year on December 24, India observes the National Consumer Day or Bharatiya Grahak Diwas.

HISTORY OF BHARATIYA GRAHAK DIWAS 2022

The exploitation of consumers has been quite common in India. The problems were only aggravated by inflation and poor technology. Taking the repercussions in the account, the Consumer Protection Bill was passed in 1986. And, under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, December 24 was marked as National Consumer Day.

In 1991 and 1993, certain amendments were made in the Consumer Protection Act. Later, to make it more effective, a couple of changes were made in December 2002, which came into effect on March 15, 2003.

A refurbished version of the Consumer Protection Act - Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 was passed by the Indian Parliament in August of that year.

SIGNIFICANCE OF BHARATIYA GRAHAK DIWAS 2022

The significance of Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2022 revolves around giving a wholesome shopping experience to consumers. They are provided protection against unfair trade practices like fake advertisements, false gift offers, and hoardings, among others. Owing to an effective complaint redressal forum, the Consumer Protection Act assures that there is an efficient settlement of consumer disputes. The act also brought changes in the process of how consumer complaints were dealt.

QUOTES FOR BHARATIYA GRAHAK DIWAS 2022

