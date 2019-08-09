National Day of Singapore 2019: Don't Miss These Places If You’re Visiting the Island City

The National Day of Singapore is celebrated on August 9 every year. On this day, Singapore gained independence as the Republic of Singapore in 1965 with Lee Kuan Yew and Yusof bin Ishak as the first prime minister and president, respectively. The Malaysian Parliament voted to move a bill to amend the constitution providing for Singapore to separate from the Federation of Malaysia, thus providing it independence. As an important day for Singapore, the island country gets soaked in the spirit of celebrations. Known as a global hub for education, entertainment, finance, technology, trade and tourism, Singapore is on the destination list of many tourists.

If you are also planning to visit the country anytime soon, here’s a list of places that you shouldn’t miss in your itinerary.

Gardens by The Bay: Spread across 101 hectares of reclaimed land in the Central Region of Singapore, Gardens by the Bay is a nature park located adjacent to the Marina Reservoir. The park consists of three waterfront gardens, including Bay South Garden, Bay East Garden and Bay Central Garden. If you love nature and environment, do not forget to visit this place.

Universal Studios: If you wish to visit the Universal Studios and can’t leave for Los Angeles, book your tickets for Singapore. The Universal Studios Singapore is a theme park located within Resorts World Sentosa on Sentosa Island, Singapore. The main features of the park include 28 rides, shows, and attractions in seven themed zones. It is the second Universal Studios theme park to open in Asia (Japan being the first), and the first in Southeast Asia.

Singapore Flyer: If you want to have a bird-eye view of the city of Singapore, add Singapore Flyer to your list. A giant observation wheel at Downtown Core, Singapore, Singapore Flyer has 28 air-conditioned capsules, each able to accommodate 28 passengers, and incorporates a three-storey terminal building.

Botanic Gardens: Here’s another treat for nature lovers. The 160-year-old tropical garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens is one of three gardens, and the only tropical garden, to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Botanic Gardens also has a number of lakes packed with ducks and swans, and is home to Singapore’s National flower, Orchid.

Singapore Zoo: Another famous tourist attraction of the country, Singapore Zoo is home to nearly 315 species of animals, of which some 16 percent are considered to be threatened species. The zoo also houses the largest captive colony of orangutans in the world.

