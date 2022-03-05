National Dentist’s Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

National Dentist’s Day 2022: Every year, March 6 is celebrated as National Dentist’s Day. It’s a day dedicated to dentists to appreciate their contributions to society, and at the same time raise awareness about oral hygiene. On this National Dentist’s Day, let’s check out the history and significance of this day.

National Dentist’s Day: History

Dentistry as a profession dates way back. It was around the 1700s that dentists became widely recognised as professionals; though way before that, Hippocrates and Aristotle had written about dentistry and emphasized the treatment of teeth decay.

In 1530, a book on dentistry was published titled ‘The Little Medicinal Book for All Kinds of Diseases and Infirmities of the Teeth’.

Pierre Fauchard, a French surgeon was declared Father of Modern Dentistry in 1724.

In 1840, the first dental college called Baltimore College of Dental Surgery was founded. Dr. Rafiuddin Ahmed is known as the Father of Modern Dentistry in India.

Advertisement

In India, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) is an independent, dedicated body that represents dental professionals. So, National Dentist’s Day is observed to honor the specialists associated with dental care for aiding us with their expertise. Be it dental surgeons, orthodontists, periodontists, pediatric dentists, prosthodontists, dental assistants, dental technicians, dental therapists, the day acknowledges every dental professional for their efforts. Though there is no specific history as such behind this day, the initiative acts as a huge booster to healthy dental campaigns.

National Dentist’s Day: Significance

The significance behind National Dentist’s Day lies in encouraging people to have proper oral health, inculcate good dental habits, and adhere to dental care. The endeavor is to spread awareness so that people don’t avoid regular dental check-ups. We must visit the Dentist, not in times of trouble (such as toothache, cavities) but also for better tooth and gum health.

So, those that are dodging the much-needed dental check-up, must make sure to schedule an appointment for a dental checkup without fail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.