National Deworming Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

The National Deworming Day is an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The day is marked every year on February 10 to make every child in the country worm free. In some states and Union Territories where the prevalence of Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH) is greater, the day is marked bi-annually. The National Health Portal stated that this is one of the largest public health programs in the country.

The program aims to reach a large number of children during a short period. Close to 241 million children between the ages of 1 and 14 years are at risk of parasitic intestinal worms in India. This is also known as Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH). Here is all you need to know about this day:

National Deworming Day: History

National Deworming Day was established in February 2015 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This day is to be observed in 277 districts across 11 states and Union Territories of India. The initiative is dedicated to deworming children. In 2016, this initiative was expanded to all districts across the nation. Since then, the day is also observed twice a year, on February 10 as well as August 10.

All government and government-aided schools and anganwadi facilities are involved in the deworming programme. The initiative focuses on providing the kids with a deworming medicine called albendazole tablets.

The National Deworming Day is followed by what is known as a Mop-up Day on February 15.

National Deworming Day: Significance

National Deworming Day is a public health initiative in India aimed at combating the problem of soil-transmitted helminths (STHs). The main aim of this day is to reach out to as many children as possible with a single dose of albendazole. The target population for this initiative is preschool and school-age children, as they are most vulnerable to STH infections. The day is especially important to improve the health and well-being of children in India.

By working in close collaboration with the state governments, efforts are made to reach children in both rural and urban areas. The aim is to reduce the burden of STH infection and make significant improvements in the health of the children.

National Deworming Day also focuses on increasing awareness about the importance of personal and environmental hygiene. The day also helps people understand more about and how to prevent STH infections.

