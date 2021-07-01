National Doctors' Day 2021: Bollywood Celebs Who Portrayed Doctors on Big Screen

The profession of doctors is said to be one of the most difficult ones. It takes a lot of effort to not just become a doctor but also to practice. With the spread of Covid- 19, doctors all around the globe have done extraordinary work. From working without breaks to treating as many patients as possible, doctors have been nothing but incredible. On National Doctors’ Day 2021, it is important to remember their work and appreciate them more than usual.

While being a doctor is a very tough job, playing the role of one is difficult too. Bollywood has seen a number of actors in the role of a doctor and some of them have done a great job. They have made a mark with their performances.

Let’s have a look at some of them:

Amitabh Bachchan in Anand (1971): One of the most famous characters that Amitabh Bachchan played was the role of Dr Bhaskar K. Banerjee in the movie Anand.

Boman Irani in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003): Munna Bhai MBBS is one of the best films made around the work of doctors in India and so was the role played by actors Gracy Singh as Dr. Suman Asthana and Boman Irani as Dr. J C Asthana.

Sonali Bendre in Kal Ho Na Ho (2003): Sonali Bendre’s role as Dr Priya in the movie Kal Ho Na Ho is worth remembering.

Mohnish Bahl in Vivah (2006): In the movie Vivah, Mohnish Bahl played the role of Dr. Rashid Khan very well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots (2009): Kareena has done a phenomenal job in the role of a doctor in more than one film. From Dr. Tanvi in Kyon Ki, Dr. Priya in 3 Idiots to Dr. Preet Sahni in Udta Punjab, the actress has always done justice to the characters.

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh (2019): Shahid’s played the titular role in this movie, who is an unconventional yet efficient doctor.

Although playing the role of a doctor and being a doctor are two very different things, some celebrities and films tend to touch the hearts of the viewers in the most honest ways.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here