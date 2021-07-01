National Doctor’s Day 2021: Bollywood Movies That Effectively Portray the Doctor-patient Bond

Nothing makes a doctor happier than a cheerful, smiling patient in front of them after they have been discharged from the hospital. It makes all of the hard work worthwhile. In India, National Doctor’s Day honours Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an internationally recognised medical practitioner who worked as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educator, and a politician.

In times of this pandemic, when doctors and other healthcare professionals have put their lives on the line for the sake of others, we are here to provide you a list of movies that have been known to portray the bond between doctors and patients.

Anand (1971)

The film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee showed the camaraderie between a doctor and a cancer victim. It featured two legends: the reigning Rajesh Khanna and the rising Amitabh Bachchan. Dr. Bhaskar (Bachchan) specialises in cancer treatment. Anand (Khanna), a cancer patient, enters his life and the two become buddies.

Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946)

It is undoubtedly one of the very first and main films that spring to mind when thinking of films focused on physicians. Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, directed and starring V. Shantaram, is a remarkable combination of professional devotion and nationalism. Shantaram has provided an enticingly excellent example for physicians and other specialists in the medical field with this film and the character of Dr. Kotnis.

MunnaBhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

MunnaBhai M.B.B.S., Rajkumar Hirani’s invention, is a light and funny yet successful fictional story. In a beautiful manner, the film explains why and how professionals should follow the ‘Hippocratic’ oath. It also reminds us that marvels do occur when everything else has failed. MunnaBhai M.B.B.S. was able to elicit an emotional connection between physicians and patients, which really is why it was such a great success.

Guzaarish (2010)

Hrithik Roshan portrayed a patient suffering from quadriplegic condition. In the film, Hrithik portrays a magician who suffers a horrific accident that renders him paralysed from the neck down. A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film having a mercy killing concept, the film demonstrates genuine empathy between a nurse and her patient, making it one of the greatest films.

Khamoshi (1970)

This classic 1970 film must be mentioned in any discussion about doctor-based films. Khamoshi, written and directed by Asit Sen, rose to prominence only due to Nurse Radha, who was superbly portrayed by Waheeda Rehman. Her character did an excellent job of bringing the human aspect of the medical healthcare professional to life on-screen.

