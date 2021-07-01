National Doctors' Day 2021: IMA Sets Up Fund for Doctors Who Died on COVID-19 Duty; Here’s How You Can Contribute

The tough circumstances surrounding COVID-19 have once again reminded us of the everyday efforts and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers all across the world. Doctor’s Day is observed on various days across the globe to commemorate this great profession.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) organises an annual celebration of ‘National Doctor’s Day on July 1. This year is once again devoted to all the doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives at risk in these hard times, whether in main and secondary care settings or in committed COVID care facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also been difficult for doctors and paramedics, who have lost close family members to the virus. This was all at the height of the second wave, and congratulations to their passion and devotion for continuing to work tirelessly in the face of adversity.

Managing a severely ill COVID patient in the ICU is a physically, psychologically, and emotionally taxing task for a clinician. According to NIH (National Institute of Health) data, doctors working in critical care have the greatest burnout rate of any speciality.

IMA Benevolent Fund

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced the formation of the IMA Benevolent Fund, which will be devoted solely to its member doctors who have died while serving on COVID-19 duty. The association intends to generate funds through donations from its members and the public, especially recognised institutions.

The donation from the IMA Benevolent Fund, the amount of which will be determined by the Association’s national president, will be confirmed by the national working committee, and deposited to the beneficiary’s bank.

Eligibility for IMA Fund

The deceased must be under 70 years old, a life member of the IMA on the date of death. The cause of death must be COVID-19 disease and the deceased must have been in active practice while having acquired COVID-19. Also, the victim must be ineligible for any grant or reimbursement from the central or state governments.

If you want to help the families of doctors who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic, go to the IMA website https://ima-india.org/ima-covid-donate/ and make your donation to help those who have helped saved the lives of many during the pandemic.

