National Doctors' Day 2021: Remembering Doctors Who Sacrificed Their Life While Saving Others

While treating corona patients, several frontline workers too contracted the virus and many succumbed to it. Our doctors and nurses, however, still continue to be on duty to treat this deadly virus. As, per the Indian Medical Association (IMA) by June as many as 776 medical professionals died in the second wave of COVID.

As per the IMA COVID register - state-wise list of doctors who died due to the second Covid-19 wave, Bihar had the most deaths with 115, followed by Delhi with 109, Uttar Pradesh with 79, West Bengal with 62, Rajasthan with 44, Jharkhand with 39, and Andhra Pradesh with 40.

In the southern states, Karnataka had 9 doctor fatalities, Kerala had 24, and Tamil Nadu had 50. In Odisha, 34 medical professionals were killed, whereas, in Maharashtra, 23 doctors were killed.

Mortality difference between the 2nd Wave and 1st Wave

According to the senior doctors in command of India’s national COVID care plan, there was no change in mortality between the first and second waves of COVID-19 victims. There was a relative rise in the number of people experiencing shortness of breath as a sign of the illness, although individuals over 60, as in the previous wave, were the most vulnerable to death.

When compared to the first wave, the second wave had a “marginally higher” proportion of patients under the age of 20. In the first wave, 25.5 percent of patients were between the ages of 20 and 40, opposed to 23.7 percent in the continuing second wave.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that 47 percent of symptomatic patients in the second wave (March-April 2021) presented ‘shortness of breath’ compared to 41 percent in the first wave (Sept.-Nov.’20), citing data from a segment of hospitalised patients from the first and second waves.

All additional symptoms linked with COVID-19 — fast breathing, cough, chills, joint pain, and weariness — were more prevalent in the first wave than in the continuing second wave.

