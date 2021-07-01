National Doctor's Day 2021: Role of Doctors During the COVID-19 Pandemic

India observes National Doctor’s Day on July 1. The day is marked to honour the immense contribution that doctors make in our everyday lives. The date of July 1 was decided to mark the day as it is the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Roy was not only a great doctor but was also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In order to honour his immense contribution and commitment to the noble profession, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor’s day in India. America on the other hand celebrates the National Doctor’s day on March 30.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country the doctors have been working round the clock in order to save the lives of people. In the process, many committed doctors succumbed to the deadly virus, which they contracted during their work. However, this has not impacted the people in the field as they continue to make efforts for treating each person.

Initially, when there was no clarity regarding the treatment of coronavirus, many doctors used their experience and treated patients with medicines used for different diseases to cure them of the virus. In fact, there was a time when the doctors and people working in the hospitals did not even have sufficient personal protective equipment, yet they did not step back from their duty and continued their service for the larger good of the society.

During these trying times, many doctors also started providing free online consultation services for those people who were unable to afford the treatment. Many people in this profession also went on to the extent of sharing videos regarding exercises and things that an individual could do if they contracted the virus.

Quite a few medical professionals also went to rural parts of India with basic medicines for treating those who did not have any access to any healthcare facilities.

