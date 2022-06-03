National Egg Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

NATIONAL EGG DAY 2023: Eggs are hands down the most versatile food. It can be a main dish, as well as, an ingredient. Along with the diverse usage that eggs foster, it is the long list of nutrients that it provides, with protein being the primary one. To celebrate the existence of eggs, the United States celebrates National Egg Day on June 3 every year. The day marks the importance of eggs and all protein-rich foods in general.
National Egg Day: History
According to one theory, a group of entrepreneurs in the poultry industry, in order to advertise the benefits of this healthy and economical food, decided to dedicate a day to eggs. The consumption of eggs has found a place in archaeological evidence from the Neolithic era. With time, consumption increased as people started farming eggs in their personal backyards. Gradually, this grew into a full-blown industry where millions of eggs were being transported on a daily basis.
National Egg Day: Significance
An egg is often touted as an underrated food for not many people realise the myriad benefits attached to it. One egg is believed to have roughly 7 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of good fats, and multiple other micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and iron.
This makes eggs an ultimate powerhouse of energy and nutrients. Similar to the long list of nutrients eggs provide, is the list of ways to cook eggs. You can either boil and have it or make a dish out of it. National Egg Day is celebrated in the US to make people realise the goodness one egg can add to their diet.
National Egg Day 2023: How to Celebrate
- Cook a special egg-based breakfast
Start your day by preparing a delicious breakfast featuring eggs. You can make classic dishes like omelets, scrambled eggs, or sunny-side-up eggs. If you’re feeling adventurous, try making a unique recipe like eggs Benedict or a Spanish tortilla.
- Host an egg-themed brunch
Invite friends and family over for a brunch centered around eggs. Encourage everyone to bring their favorite egg-based dish to share. You can have a variety of quiches, frittatas, egg casseroles, and egg salads. Don’t forget to have some tasty sides like bacon, toast, and fresh fruit.
- Explore different egg recipes
National Egg Day is the perfect opportunity to try out new egg recipes you haven’t attempted before. Consider making homemade pasta with egg-based dough, baking a quiche, or experimenting with homemade mayonnaise or custards. You can find numerous recipes online or in cookbooks.
- Visit a local farm or farmers’ market
Take a trip to a local farm or farmers’ market where you can learn more about the process of egg production and support local producers. You might even get the chance to buy some fresh, organic eggs to use in your cooking.
- Organize an egg-themed cooking competition
Challenge your friends or family members to a friendly cooking competition focused on eggs. Assign different categories such as the best egg sandwich, most creative deviled eggs, or tastiest egg salad. Have fun tasting and judging each other’s creations.
- Share egg-related facts and trivia
Spread the love for eggs by sharing interesting facts and trivia about them on social media or with your friends. Talk about their nutritional benefits, unique properties, and the various ways they can be used in cooking.
- Support a local charity or food bank
Eggs are a nutritious and valuable food source. Consider donating eggs or making a financial contribution to a local charity or food bank that helps provide eggs to those in need. It’s a meaningful way to celebrate while making a positive impact in your community.