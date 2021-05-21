National Endangered Species Day 2021: Five Critically Endangered Species on IUCN Red List

National Endangered Species Day is observed every year on the third Friday of May. This year it falls on May 21. Poaching, climate change, habitat destruction, fragmentation, have been major causes in the endangerment of several species, globally.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List which is the most thorough inventory comprising the conservation status of the plant and animal species, worldwide; has reported that around 37,400 species are under the “threatened with extinction” category.

While National Endangered Species Day emphasizes on the global conservation of endangered species, let’s take a look at the 5 critically endangered species on IUCN Red list, that are threatened with global extinction:

Red vented cockatoo: It is a 12-inch white bird with reddish undertail that can be mostly spotted in Phillipines. Due to illegal trapping, now this bird’s population has come down to 180 and hence tagged critically endangered.

Ganges shark: Found in the Ganges, Brahmaputra rivers of India and Bangladesh, this species of shark is very rare and has decreased considerably in number. As a result it features among the 20 sharks on the IUCN red list of critically endangered shark species.

Hawksbill turtle: This is a critically endangered sea turtle inhabiting the tropical reefs of Atlantic, Indian and Pacific ocean. The IUCN list reports that there has been 80% decline in the Hawksbill turtle’s population in 100 years.

Amur Leopard: One of the rarest cats on the planet, Amur Leopard is listed under the critically endangered category. Inhabitants of far east Russia, this leopard can be sighted in the north-eastern China, north-west Korea as well. It’s population was found to have reduced to 90 as per 2019 statistical data.

Indian vulture: This medium-sized bulky ‘Old World vulture’ weighing 6.3 kg is native to Pakistan, Nepal and India. Owing to the rapid dip (97%) in its population, it features under the ‘critically endangered’ section on the IUCN Red List.

