National Endangered Species Day 2021: Images, Quotes That'll Inspire You to Save the Nature

National Endangered Species Day is observed every year on the third Friday in May. This year the day falls on May 21. Across the globe, the day is celebrated to raise awareness about endangered species of flora and fauna. On this day, wildlife refuges, zoos, aquariums, gardens, schools, libraries, museums, community groups and NGOs hold special programs to review how animal species are under the threat of extinction, how the drastic effects of climate change are disturbing the once peaceful ecosystem and discuss the ways to protect endangered species.

On this day, here are few quotes about wildlife:

A simple act of kindness and compassion towards a single animal may not mean anything to all creatures, but will mean everything to one — Paul Oxton

We don’t own the planet Earth; we belong to it. And we must share it with our wildlife — Steve Irwin

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better — Albert Einstein

The wildlife and its habitat cannot speak, so we must and we will — Theodore Roosevelt

Wildlife is decreasing in the jungles, but it is increasing in the towns — Mahatma Gandhi

Eating wildlife is probably not the smartest thing that we can do in terms of maintaining the integrity of natural systems — Sylvia Earle

Each species is a masterpiece, a creation assembled with extreme care and genius — E. O. Wilson

An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language — Martin Buber

The real wealth of the Nation lies in the resources of the earth - soil, water, forests, minerals, and wildlife — Rachel Carson

One touch of nature makes the whole world kin — William Shakespeare

The continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is important to the quality of life of humans — Jim Fowler

The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man — Charles Darwin

