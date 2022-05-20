NATIONAL ENDANGERED SPECIES DAY 2022: Friday marks the 17th Annual Endangered Species Day. The event is celebrated annually on the third Friday in May to take action for protection of threatened and endangered wildlife species.

National Endangered Species Day: History and Significance

This day was founded by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition in 2006. Robinson describes the Endangered Species Day as a global day of action to save species and celebrate conservation successes. The Endangered Species Coalition proposed the day to the US Senate in 2006 and received a unanimous resolution proclaiming Endangered Species Day to be recognised every year on the third Friday in May.

The Endangered Species Coalition describes its mission to stop the human-caused extinction of country’s at-risk species, to protect and restore their habitats, and to guide these fragile populations along the road to recovery. Through their work and with the help of the Endangered Species Act in the US, the organisation has managed to revive species like the bald eagle, humpback whale and whooping crane.

National Endangered Species Day: Celebrations

Over the last 16 years, Endangered Species Day has grown to include events across the United States and many other countries. It is a day or week long activity to both reflect on the positive actions that local communities have taken to save species and to inspire people to continue progress made by such events.

This year, the Endangered Species Coalition is organising three events which include, art contest, chalk art event, and nature walks.

The nature walk could be turned into local events as one can lead or join a nature walk in their nearby community. The nature walks consist of identifying 17 local species in honour of the 17th anniversary of Endangered Species Day.

