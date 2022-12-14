National Energy Conservation Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations

NATIONAL ENERGY CONSERVATION DAY 2022: India celebrates National Energy Conservation Day on December 14. The day is dedicated to advocating initiatives to conserve energy resources and raising public awareness of global warming and climate change. The need for energy resources is expanding along with the world’s population. However, for sustainable growth, we need to come up with ways that could cut down energy consumption.

.@MinOfPower to celebrate “Energy Conservation Day 2022”President of India, Droupadi Murmu to felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, National Painting Competition Prizes Details: https://t.co/DctWdyEusC pic.twitter.com/FRXTCA7tDz — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 13, 2022

National Energy Conservation Day: History

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), established under the Union Ministry of Power, has been organising the National Energy Conservation Day since 1991. BEE aids in the creation and execution of strategies and programmes to reduce excessive energy usage. In 2001, the committee also signed “The Energy Conservation Act."

On this day, additional strategies are also considered, with the primary objective of reducing climate change impact through holistic development. Numerous activities, including conferences, discussions, workshops, and competitions, are held all around the country to commemorate the day.

National Energy Conservation Day: Significance

National Energy Conservation Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the value of energy and the need to conserve it by using less of it. Utilising less energy by avoiding wasteful uses of energy is the precise definition of energy conservation. To store energy for later use, it is crucial to use it wisely now. To have a greater impact on the energy conservation plan, energy conservation should become ingrained in every individual’s habits.

Eminent Indian dignitaries present the country’s major economic sectors with the annual energy conservation awards to honour their remarkable efforts in promoting energy saving. The awards are given across 17 industries and 5 categories, including industry, buildings, transportation, institutions, and appliances.

The awards honour inventiveness and energy-saving feats by businesses, and producers of appliances with the BEE star label. They also spread awareness of how important energy conservation is to India’s effort to combat global warming by using less energy. The accolades also honour their steadfast dedication to energy efficiency and conservation. The programme has inspired businesses and other institutions to implement energy-saving practices.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here