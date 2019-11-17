National Epilepsy Day: All You Need to Know About This Neurological Disease

Epilepsy is a medical condition of the brain, which results in untimely seizures or fits. The World Health Organisation has described epilepsy as a “chronic non-communicable disease of the brain which is characterized by recurrent seizures”.

WHO also reported that close to 50 million people in the world suffer from epilepsy. It is considered as one of the most common neurological diseases globally.

India observes National Epilepsy Day on November 17 to create awareness about the disease. Various seminars and debate sessions are conducted across the nation to educate people about the disease, its causes, symptoms and of course, ways to treat epilepsy.

The National Health Portal has listed the causes and symptoms of epilepsy and also mentioned some tips for epileptic patients

Causes:

· Brain damage from prenatal and perinatal injury

· Congenital abnormalities

· Brain Infections

· Stroke and Brain Tumors

· Head Injury/ Accidents

· Prolonged high fever during childhood

Symptoms:

· Sudden twitching (uncontrollable jerking motions of the arms and legs)

· Loss of consciousness

· Tingling sensation (feeling of pricking pins or needles) in arms or legs

· Stiffness in muscles of arms or legs or face

Some tips for patients:

· Take the epilepsy medications regularly as advised by a doctor, even if you are not having seizures.

· Do not discontinue the medications without your doctors’ advice.

· Consult your doctor while taking any other medications to avoid possible side effects or any complications.

· Do not drink alcohol as it provokes seizures.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.