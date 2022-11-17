National Epilepsy Day: How To Respond To Seizure In Children, Tips For Parents

Epilepsy which is also known as seizure disorder is an extremely common neurological issue in a lot of children with varying causes. It could be because of structural malformations in the brain or genetic causes. Seizures in children can last for a few seconds to hours to stop.

Parents can often get anxious around their child having a seizure but the key is to not panic during an event of a seizure as most complications happen due to panic situations. Don’t do things contraindicated during the seizure, these delays the management.

Dr. Puja Kapoor: Paediatric Neurologist & Co-founder of Continua Kids says, “The child should have an information leaflet about their condition, and how to manage it. Whenever they’re alone.”

“Don’t put anything in the mouth during the event. In unconsciousness, putting anything in their mouth has a chance of choking them,” she added. Puja also informed that if a child is old enough, then the child should have an information leaflet about their condition, and how to manage it. Whenever they’re alone.

The parents should see to it that the child is not allowed to swim, drive, adventurous sports, for at least 1st 6 months after the last seizure activity. However, other regular activities can be allowed with precautions to avoid any mishap.

Puja as a reminder also pointed out that, “Epilepsy is well managed with medications in most children. For rest who have resistant epilepsy, options of a ketogenic diet or surgery are there.”

She further added, “In most cases, a period of 2 years of seizure freedom is used for tapering the antiepileptic medication. But it may vary depending on the cause of epilepsy.”

