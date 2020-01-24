Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

National Girl Child Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share on the Occasion

India celebrates National Girl Child Day on January 24. Here are some empowering quotes, slogans and wishes that you may share on the occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
National Girl Child Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share on the Occasion
India has hailed the slogan “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” for a longtime, putting in special significance to the need of education and safety of a girl child. To spread awareness in the society about the inequality face by girls as compared to boys, the Government of India celebrates National Girl Child Day on January 24. The Girl Child Day was first marked in 2008 by the joint efforts of the Government of India and the Ministry of Women and Child development.

National Girl Child Day 2020: Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

Make you Girl Child’s Day special by sending her these wishes:

-- Here’s to strong women: May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy National Girl Child Day

-- An Educated Woman Has the Power to Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child! Happy National Girl Child Day

-- Without a girl child in your family, you cannot have prosperity, happiness and glory. Always respect her and care for her…. Happy National Girl Child Day.

-- Celebrating National Girl Child Day. She Can Make Hearts Melt and She Can Also Rule the World. Save Girl Child!!

-- A Girl Child Brings Joy, She Is No Less Than a Boy. Happy National Girl Child Day!

National Girl Child Day 2020: Quotes and Slogans

Here are some empowering quotes for the girl child by famous girls’ and women’ rights activist and writers.

-- I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass. - Maya Angelou

-- Achieving gender equality is about disrupting the status quo – not negotiating it. - Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

-- All girls know that they can be anything now. That transformation is to me one of the most satisfying things. - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

-- [Girls] know that education is their only path to self-sufficiency. It is their only chance to shape their own fate rather than having the limits of their lives dictated to them by others. - Michelle Obama

-- We should be respectful but we must also have the courage to stop harmful practices that impoverish girls, women and their communities. - Graca Machel

