National Girl Child Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes to Empower You

Initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, back in 2008, the National Girl Child Day in India is celebrated on January 24. The day aims to raise awareness about the inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in society and also highlights the importance of education, health, and nutrition. On this day, several state governments organise awareness programs to make the girl child aware of their rights and provide them with opportunities to shine.

‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save the girl, educate the girl)’ is an example of an awareness campaign led by the government which aims to generate awareness and improve the welfare services intended for girls in the country. Though several steps have been taken in the same direction, a lot is yet to be done.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, we bring you a bunch of inspirational quotes:

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realise their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

“The girl child has by far left behind the boy child because the girl child is aggressive, very aggressive” ― Victor Manan Nyambala

“To save a girl is to save generations!" Gordon B. Hinckley

“If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion.” – Oprah

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” -Bethany Hamilton

“Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. Keep fighting for your dreams!” – Gabby Douglas

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

“And though she is little, she is fierce.” -William Shakespeare

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher

