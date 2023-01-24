National Girl Child Day 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share

HAPPY NATIONAL GIRL CHILD DAY 2023: The skewed sex ratio in India is a silent emergency that the Government continues to tackle. Amidst uproars of gender equality and frequent amendments in laws to protect the well-being of girl children and women, the crisis is real and persists in modern society. To raise awareness against pre-natal sex determination and gender-selective abortion, every year January 24 is marked as National Girl Child Day.

It is an initiative created by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Central Government in 2008 to shed light and raise public awareness about the discrimination faced by girls in Indian society. On this day, several campaigns and seminars are organized to encourage people in creating a healthy and safe environment for girls. To mark the occasion, share these wishes, quotes, and messages across.

National Girl Child Day: Wishes And Messages

1. May this world become a safer and happier place for the girl child to live peacefully. Happy National Girl Child Day.

2. Save and respect a girl child as she is the future of your family and society. Happy National Girl Child Day.

3. Even a little girl is capable of encouraging and empowering society. Happy National Girl Child Day.

4. National Girl Child Day reminds us that it is our responsibility to give our girls the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.

5. It has been a long the girl child has been discriminated against. It has been a long that they have been suffering. Let us get their honour back and make it a Happy National Day of the Girls Child.

6. Don’t let life end, before it even begins. Save Girl Child!

7. Here’s to strong women: May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy National Girl Child Day.

8. On the occasion of National Day of the Girl’s Child, let us recognize the rights of girls and also the problems they face around the globe to give them a better life, and a better future.

9. An Educated Woman Has the Power to Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child! Happy National Girl Child Day.

10. Without a girl child in your family, you cannot have prosperity, happiness, and glory. Always respect her and care for her. Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day: Quotes

1. “The girl child has by far left behind the boy child because the girl child is aggressive, very aggressive” ― Victor Manan Nyambala

2. “Though she is little, she is fierce” - William Shakespeare

3. “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” - Margaret Thatcher

4. “We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

5. “All girls know that they can be anything now. That transformation is to be one of the most satisfying things." - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

6. “When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” - Michelle Obama

7. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

8. “Be that strong girl that everyone knew would make it through the worst, be that fearless girl, the one who would dare to do anything, be that independent girl who didn’t need a man; be that girl who never backed down.” - Taylor Swift

9. “She makes the day brighter. She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes.” - Kate Spade

10. “Who runs the world? Girls.” - Beyonce

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here