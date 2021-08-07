National Handloom Day 2021: 5 Handloom Products You Can Buy Today to Honour the Indian Art; See Images

India’s handloom industry has been a major part of its history and heritage. It has people working for generations and holds a special place when it comes to our culture. On August 7, the country celebrates National Handloom Day. The day was first celebrated in 2015 by the union government to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry. While synthetic and artificial products have taken over the market, there are a variety of handlooms available in the market that attracts attention. These include antiques, art, baskets, papier mache, ceramics, textiles, paintings, metal crafts and decor items.

Almost every Indian state has their own unique prints and designs — like Gujarat is known for Bandhani and Patola while Rajasthan is known for Dabu. Here are some of the best handloom products that represent the Indian culture and heritage and also cater to modern tastes:

HANDLOOM SAREES

If you love Indian wear, handloom sarees are the best option to style yourself to celebrate National Handloom Day. There are several designs and varieties available for handloom sarees that will give you a simple and elegant look. You can go for Bandhani print, Patola, Buti, Dabu and Leheriya which can be paired with a contrasting blouse and Punjabi Jutti.

HANDLOOM KURTIS

Not only sarees, but you can also use prints like Buti, Patola, Dabu and Leheriya in kurtis. These are traditional styles of tie-dye practised mainly in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Either you can pair a printed kurta with plain salwar or you can opt for a simple kurta and printed salwar.

HANDLOOM HANDBAGS

There are certain brands and websites that offer some amazing handloom made from jute and cotton. From sling bags and clutches to handbags, you can opt for any of these to style with your dress and look trendy and stylish.

METAL CRAFTS AND DECOR ITEMS

Metal crafts like wooden and metal garden fences will mark your boundaries in style. These have weather-resistant coatings and are expertly crafted for the outdoors. You can create a fusion of wood and metal that will complement your facade and architectural type.

HANDMADE PAINTINGS

Handmade paintings like Madhubani paintings will add a style to your home. You can decorate your place with these paintings and help these local painters as well.

