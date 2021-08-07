National Handloom Day 2021: History, Significance of a Day to Honour India's Rich Handlooms

August 7 is observed as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement and to celebrate our country’s rich fabrics and colourful weaves. This year, India will mark the seventh National Handloom Day to showcase the legacy of the Indian handloom industry and to honour the weavers across the country. The day is dedicated to raise awareness among the public and to increase the contribution towards the socio-economic development of the weavers. The day was first observed in 2015 by the Government of India.

Commemorating the Swadeshi movement, handloom weavers to be honoured on National Handloom Day.Various projects by Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji for empowering our weavers will be inaugurated. Day to reaffirm pledge #MyHandloomMyPride https://t.co/vM8KRiXuYp pic.twitter.com/Br6YuQWsnZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 6, 2021

NATIONAL HANDLOOM DAY: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

The handloom sector is one of the major symbols of the Indian cultural heritage. It has been an important source of livelihood, especially for women. They form around 70% of the weavers or allied workers in the sector. National Handloom day is celebrated to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to India’s socio-economic development. The government of India announced August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, which started in 1905.

The first National Handloom Day was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. The main aim of this day is to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom as synthetic fabrics have taken over the textile industry in the present era. Hence, the day is observed to celebrate India’s rich fabrics and colourful weaves.

7th Aug 2021 - 7th #NationalHandloomDay, 1st inaugurated by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, in 2015, inspiring the country to adopt handloom, ensure sustainable development & empower weavers to instill national pride.#MyHandloomMyPride @PiyushGoyal@DarshanaJardosh@M_Lekhi pic.twitter.com/4HuvAh9tqP— IndiaInKazakhstan (@indembastana) August 6, 2021

Last year, our PM launched several campaigns to help these weavers after the Coronavirus pandemic started disrupting the economy. Several programmes like the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘vocal for local’ campaign, and ‘Make in India’ were launched to solidify the country’s positioning in the global textile market.

