National Hugging Day 2022: Wishes, Messages To Send Your Loved Ones

January 21 marks the National Hugging Day in the United States and the United Kingdom. The occasion was first celebrated in 1986 in Clio, Michigan, USA where Kevin Zaborney came up with the idea. The concept of National Hugging Day dawned on Zaborney when he observed during the holidays that people seemed to be in low spirits, especially between the lull that follows Christmas, New Year, and Valentine’s Day. National Hugging Day is a reminder that expressions of endearment can be as simple as holding your loved one close to you once in a while.

If you are looking forward to celebrating this occasion we have curated a set of messages and wishes you can send to your near and dear ones wishing them a National Hugging Day:

Hugging someone is the best way of telling them how much you love them. So here’s to more hugs on national hugging day!

Today I have a special present for you my dear, and it is as priceless as it can be. May I borrow your arms for wrapping it? Happy hug day!

Love does not need to be expressed through grand gestures and expensive gifts. Sometimes all you need to tell someone that you love them is a simple hug. So happy hug day.

You can’t wrap love in a box but you can surely wrap your love in your arms. That’s the beauty of a hug. Happy Hug Day!

I am wishing you a hug day, with lots of love, care and smiles. I hope you receive a warm embrace from someone who supports you through and through. Happy Hug Day!

When I have the warmth of hugs to keep me protected and blessed, I don’t need anything else. Warm wishes on National Hugging Day.

Did you know it is scientifically proven that giving another person support through touch can reduce the stress of the person being comforted. It can even reduce the stress of the person doing the comforting. So why not celebrate National Hugging Day and check how true this study is?

