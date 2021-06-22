National Kissing Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

June 22 is celebrated as National Kissing Day in the United States of America every year. The day is a reminder as to how it is the small subtle moments that are more important than the big surprises. Another Kissing Day falls in the Valentines Day week. This day is celebrated on February 13. National Kissing Day is different from International Kissing Day celebrated every year on July 6.

As we celebrate National Kissing Day 2021, make your partner feel loved and happy. Since most you may not be able to meet your partners due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are a few quotes that you can send to make him or her feel special.

1. How Far Away the Stars Appear, and How Far Is Our First Kiss, and Ah, How Outdated My Coronary heart. – William Butler Yeats

2. Happiness Is Like a Kiss. You Should Share It to Get pleasure from It. – Bernard Meltzer

3. If You Are Ever in Doubt As to Whether or not to Kiss a Fairly Woman, At all times Give Her the Good thing about the Doubt. – Thomas Carlyle

4. She Knew 100 Little Issues About Him, however When He Kissed Her She Couldn’t Keep in mind Her Personal Title. — Michelle Hodkin

5. Kiss Me Till I Neglect How Terrified I Am of All the pieces Flawed With My Life. — Beau Taplin

6. As a result of With the Proper Particular person, Typically Kissing Feels Like Therapeutic. — Lisa McMann

7. I’ll Make Up for All the Years I Was Purported to Be Kissing You. — Leo Christopher

