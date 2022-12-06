National Microwave Oven Day 2022: Quick and Easy Recipes to Celebrate the Day

NATIONAL MICROWAVE OVEN DAY 2022: December 6 is marked as National Microwave Oven Day. As the name suggests, the day aims at celebrating the appliances that have changed how we use the kitchen now. Unlike traditional cooking using bowls and utensils with fire, microwaves are quick and easy to use. They solve numerous purposes- from baking, and cooking to reheating food.

Among their multiple uses, microwave ovens are used widely in almost every household to prepare delicious and quick food. It uses less energy, making it better than conventional ovens, and most people prefer it.

On this special occasion, here’s a list of easy recipes that you must prepare in microwaves.

POTATO CHIPS

One of the most loved and easy-to-make recipes is Potato Chips. It’s a healthy alternative to store-bought chips. The trick is to slice them as thin as possible so they turn out to be crispier. To make it, all you need is to soak the sliced potatoes in warm water for at least 30 minutes and then bake them in the microwave.

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

Chocolate Fudge is the most delicious microwave recipe and it hardly takes 20-25 minutes to make. To make it, you must mix chocolate chips, butter, and sweetened condensed milk in a large bowl. Then put it in the microwave on medium until the chips melt. Stir once or twice during baking, then add nuts to complete. Refrigerate until it’s all set.

EGGLESS COOKIES

Wanna try something sweet and savoury? Eggless Cookies are the best choice, especially if you are vegan. To make it, mix flour, butter, milk, vinegar, sugar and vanilla together until it forms a smooth dough. Then make small balls and flatten them using a fork. Bake them for 1 1/2 - 2 1/4 minutes. Then, cool them down, and your cookies are ready.

CARAMEL CUSTARD

This golden, syrupy caramel custard is a delicious microwave recipe. From kids to adults, everyone loves to eat it. To make it, cook 1/4 cup of sugar and water for 2 minutes. Then stir well and cook for 3-4 minutes until it becomes dark brown. Take eggs, sugar, and cornflour and mix them and later add milk. Microwave the mixture for 10-12 minutes. Let it cool, and then serve.

MICROWAVE DHOKLA

Cooking this Gujarati delicacy is not only easy to make but also serves as a perfect option for snacks for your guests. To prepare this, mix besan, ginger paste, chilli paste, salt, turmeric, sugar and oil and beat. Add the fruit salt and pour the mixture into a greased microwavable dish, cook for 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oil and add rai, kadhi patta and green chillies. Remove the dish from the microwave, cut the dhokla into desired-sized pieces and pour the tadka over.

