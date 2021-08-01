National Mountain Climbing Day 2021: 10 Mountaineers Who Teach us to Scale New Heights

In the past, a person’s quiet affair with the mountain may not have seemed like a spectator sport, but times are changing in India. Meritorious young Indian mountaineers are accomplishing previously unimaginable achievements, and sports such as mountaineering, rock climbing (including bouldering), and ice climbing are gradually gaining popularity. Mountain climbing is one of the most dangerous and difficult activity to-date, with great elevations, sky-touching peaks, and difficult summits.

Believe it or not, the impact of these young adventurers is exactly what we need right now. Do you want to know who they are? Let’s have a look:

KRUSHNAA PATIL

Patil is the youngest woman among Indian mountaineers to have climbed Mount Everest. She received her highest score when she was 19, in 2009. She was also the first woman to be named as Maharashtra’s top climber. This record piqued her interest in climbing the seven summits in 2010, however, she was forced to peak on Mount McKinley due to technical issues.

BACHENDRI PAL

In 1984, this Indian mountaineer became the first Indian woman to reach the top of Mount Everest. Bachendri was born on May 24, 1954, in Uttarakhand, to a rural working-class family. Despite strong opposition from family and parents when she decided to pursue this vocation, she persevered and became a successful climber. She was chosen to be part of India’s first mixed-gender trip to Mount Everest.

ARJUN VAJPAI

He was the third youngest Indian mountaineer to reach the summit of Everest at the age of 16. At the age of 17, he became the youngest Indian to conquer Lhotse, and the following year, he became the youngest Indian to summit Manaslu. In 2015, he and Bhupesh Kumar ascended a virgin 20,280-foot peak in Spiti and called it Mt Kalam in honour of the late Indian President. His present journey to Mount Kanchenjunga is perhaps the first climbing expedition in India to receive widespread media coverage.

NARENDRA KUMAR

Narendra Kumar, who was also known as “Bull", is an Indian army mountaineer who began his trip to Siachen Glacier, Teram Kangri, and the Saltoro Range in 1978. His reconnaissance with mountaineering expedition propelled him to the pinnacle of Indian climbing.

ARUNIMA SINHA

Arunima became the world’s first female amputee to reach the top of Mount Everest in 2013. Arunima, the first Indian amputee to accomplish this accomplishment, describes how she lost her left leg at the age of 24 after being thrown off a train. She then “considered the most impossible idea I could conjure up for myself.”

NARENDRA DHAR JAYAL

Major Narendra Dhar Jayal was a Bengal Sappers and Indian Army Corps of Engineers officer. The nation’s renowned mountaineer is also known as the “Marco Polo of Indian Mountaineering" since he pioneered and patronised mountain climbing. He was born on June 25, 1927, and at the age of 16, he ascended Uttarakhand’s Awar Valley.

He also climbed the Karakoram mountain range, where he conquered Saken (24,130 ft) and Sakang (24,150 ft) in 1957, the Karakoram Range’s third-highest peak. In 1958, the renowned mountaineer died of pulmonary oedema while on an expedition from Camp I to Cho Oyu (28,867 ft).

PRANAV RAWAT

He is an Indian climber and apple grower from Shimla’s Hatkoti hamlet, who has swiftly become a star among mountaineers in India. He is continuously striving to introduce alpinism and ice climbing to India, and is even conceptualised a Mountain Self-Sufficiency Program to encourage independent hiking. His ice climbing effort, ‘The Fall,’ which he collaborated on with other climbers, became a critically praised documentary that has been extensively broadcast in India.

MOHAN SINGH KOHLI

Captain Manmohan Singh Kohli was born in Haripur, Punjab, on December 11, 1931. He is a world-renowned mountaineer well known for his leadership during the Indian Everest Expedition in 1965. His feat made the entire country proud when he led 9 climbers to the peak of Mt. Everest, a global record that India held for 17 years.

MANDIP SINGH SOIN

Mandip Singh Soin is another Indian mountaineer on the global track. Born on March 9, 1957, he was well-known for his career as an explorer, climber, ecotourism and adventure specialist, a member of the Royal Geographical Society, an advocate of responsible tourism, and the president and founder of the Ecotourism Society of India.

KAMI RITA SHERPA

On May 7, Kami Rita Sherpa, 51, broke his own record with his 25th climb of the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) peak using the classic southeast ridge route. On the world’s highest peak, he was joined by 11 other Sherpa climbers who were part of a rope-fixing crew.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here