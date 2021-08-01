National Mountain Climbing Day 2021: History, Significance and Benefits of Mountain Climbing

Mountains have major geographical significance in our day-to-day lives. They are responsible for defining the natural borders of nations and landscapes. People who admire these elevated features often go hiking or climbing, sometimes at the risk of their lives. The National Mountain Climbing Day is observed annually on August 1.

The day was established in order to honour Bobby Matthews and his friend Josh Madigan, for successfully climbing the 46th peak of New York State’s Adirondack Mountains. The two young men climbed the final peak, Whiteface Mountain, on August 1, 2015. Bobby and Josh were formally inducted into the Adirondack 46er Club in May 2016.

According to geologists, a mountain is a landform that rises about 1,000 feet or more above its surrounding area. A chain or series of mountains that are close together is known as a mountain range. They are also significant in influencing weather patterns.

Mountain climbing is an adventurous hobby for many people and has its challenges. In 1965, Avatar Singh Cheema became the first Indian to climb Mount Everest. Before Avatar Singh, fifteen foreigners had already climbed the highest peak of Mount Everest. The first Indian woman to climb Everest was Bachendri Pal who did so in 1984, at the age of 30.

It is an exhilarating experience to climb a mountain and everyone should attempt it at least once in their life. There are many greats who have an inspiring story from their climb. It can be rewarding to touch the peak and also inflicts a sense of accomplishment. A

view to die for and the most fresh air only adds to the elatio of climbing to the summit. Some people who try it once, often end up finding a hobby in it as it is an enjoyable experience to reach new heights and conquer one peak after another.

Benefits of Mountain Climbing

It exercises muscles of the entire body and helps in losing fat

It increases erythrocytes in the body and provides wholesome exposure to nature.

Mentally, it teaches a lot about overcoming fears and develops a strong mind.

