National Mountain Climbing Day 2021: Top 5 Hill Stations to Visit Post-pandemic

We are all waiting for the pandemic to come to a halt, so we can go out and enjoy this beautiful world. Any seasoned climber would tell you that the hills will never belong to you, but you will always belong to them. Every excursion to the mountains, no matter how seldom, will have a significant influence on your life. The environment and living there operate on a whole other level. Whether you’re looking for adventure or a romantic retreat, a hill station has it all.

So, let’s look at 5 hill stations that one must visit post-pandemic:

Manali

Manali, unquestionably one of India’s most popular summer getaways, is known as the “queen of hills" for a good reason. The charming village is surrounded by snow-capped mountain peaks and vast vegetation, fed by the River Beas. It is unquestionably a backpacker’s heaven. Paragliding in the Solang and Rohtang Valleys, trying some spiritualistic yoga at the Shri Hari Yoga Ashram, being one with nature with yak riding in the wildlife reserve, and relaxing by soaking in hot springs in Vashisht are some of the great options you have when visiting Manali.

Ooty

Ooty is an excellent and cool destination in India to travel to since the temperature is just right for visiting the town’s various tourist attractions. The hill resort has so much to offer — from large green patches, lovely gardens, stunning mountain vistas, to nice weather. There are many wonderful sites to explore, including the Botanical Garden, the Ooty Boat House, the Rose Garden, St. Stephen’s Church and Doddabetta Peak.

Ladakh

During the summer, Ladakh is a must-see destination. If you haven’t been there yet, you are truly missing out on something great. Ladakh, a high-altitude chilly desert, has an earthy hills cape that gives colour to the blue sky, making this location a sight to behold for travellers. Ladakh has picture-perfect gompas and whitewashed stupas where you may take some amazing pictures to show your friends and family.

Dharamshala

If you’re searching for a peaceful and calm spot to come with your family during this year’s summer vacation, go no further than this lovely hill station. Dharamshala is home to temples and monasteries and is best known globally as the residence of Tibet’s Dalai Lama. There are numerous soothing activities in Dharamshala, such as unwinding and resting, staying at Namgyal Monastery, taking a boat trip on Dal Lake, and walking through the tea plantations.

Pangot

Pangot, located just 15 kilometres from Nainital, has some of the most gorgeous scenery, making it an ideal destination for campers and photographers. This charming small town provides serenity not found in Nainital’s major metropolis. The trip up to this town, which is located at a height of 6510 feet above sea level, leads you past some of the most beautiful green mountain woods of Kilbury and Snow View. Pangot may have the periodic café along the route, but for the most part, it is a centre of seclusion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here