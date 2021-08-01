National Mountain Climbing Day 2021: Why Mountain Climbing is a Challenging but Adventurous Activity to Undertake At Least Once in Life

Mountain climbing is something most people put on their bucket list. Considered to be exciting, adventurous, and challenging at the same time, there is something alluring about mountains. There are people who feel that mountains can be their true calling and aim for the highest peaks to feel the experience and conquer.

There is no doubt that it needs a lot of courage and endurance for someone to accomplish this challenging task. It can be a life-risking experience and brings a fair share of challenges. One can encounter trouble in breathing as the higher one goes, the air becomes rarefied. There is always a chance of falling or slipping off. The biting cold weather can make it even worse.

However, one puts it, one should undertake the activity at least once in a lifetime and any person who has experienced it once in their life can testify to that. Earlier, people would have a tough time accomplishing it but mountain climbing has come a long way. The modern-day technology and equipment have made it easier and relatively poses less threat. It is an adventurous sport that gives a never-experienced before adrenaline rush. It is also considered therapeutic by many as climbing the peaks helps one rejuvenate and seek solace. This is an expedition that has the potential to bring one closer to nature and connect.

Furthermore, mountain climbing is an activity that teaches a great deal about facing challenges and overcoming fears. Above all, it has the thrill and adventure which can be seldom achieved by performing any other adventurous activity. At times, the climber may suffer from numb toes and fingers and frostbites. The activity also requires one to use a map correctly and be mentally strong to scale steep rocks.

Bottom line

Mountain climbing may bring one face to face with a lot of mental and physical challenges. But it is an adventurous experience and gives life-changing lessons. It becomes apparent to the one scaling the slopes that great heights is not an easy task. It can scare the toughest people but the experience always makes it worthwhile.

