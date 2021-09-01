National Nutrition Week 2021: Healthy Eating Habits that You Must Follow During COVID-19

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke, everyone across the globe has become more cautious about their health and lifestyle habits. One of the most crucial elements of a healthy routine includes adequate nutrition intake which majorly comes from the food we eat throughout the day. In these trying times of COVID-19, it is only our body’s immunity that will protect us and help in the recovery process. For building a strong immune system, a balanced diet and exercise are crucial.

On the occasion of National Nutrition Week 2021, which falls between September 1 and 7, here is a quick look at the eating habits that you must follow especially during the COVID-19 crisis:

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are the most important source of vitamins and minerals along with other healthy elements. Make sure you are including a generous amount of green vegetables for iron intake. The fresh fruits and vegetables also have a good amount of fiber content which will help in maintaining and strengthening your digestive system.

Include protein-rich food

Things like dal, fish and milk among others are a good source of protein. Protein helps in strengthening bones and also plays an important role in muscle strengthening. Furthermore, including protein in everyday diet also reduces cravings which more than often lead to consumption of junk food.

Consume nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds contain healthy fats, fibers, vitamins, protein, and minerals. They also have unsaturated fats and other nutrients which help in preventing heart diseases.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water is one of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle. It is water that transports the nutrients and compounds in the blood and also regulates the body temperature. In case you are unable to drink adequate water, then you can squeeze some citrus fruit like lemon and orange among others. This will not only add to the taste, but will also increase the nutritional value.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here