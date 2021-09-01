National Nutrition Week 2021: The Do's and Don'ts of Healthy Eating

Food is a necessary requirement for survival, but whatever you eat should be healthful. Eating nutritious foods and following a well-balanced diet will keep you healthy. There is a great deal of information and uncertainty about what to eat, how to eat it, when to consume it, and so on. Nutrition, like everything, has its own set of obstacles to conquer. Here’s a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for a nutritious and healthy life.

Dos

Stay Hydrated

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water every day to stay hydrated. The most vital nutrient for your body is water. Being well-hydrated aids in the regulation of hunger and cravings, as well as the health of your hair, skin, and stomach.

Protein filled breakfast

Eating a protein-filled and healthy fat breakfast helps manage your appetite throughout your first few morning hours, while carbohydrates in the morning give your brain the jump start it needs.

Include healthy fats and carbs

Make a nutritious plate by filling half of it with fruits and vegetables, focusing on red, orange, and dark green vegetables. Keep a food diary and live a healthy lifestyle. Whole grains should account for at least half of your grain consumption.

Early and light dinner

Have a light supper/dinner. This will improve your sleep and avoid heartburn. Eating dinner at a reasonable hour allows the body to expend energy rather than conserving it.

Portion control

Portion management is the most effective strategy to avoid overeating and, as a result, the risk of obesity. Listen to your hunger cues and eat thoughtfully. Mindful eating entails paying attention to what your body truly requires.

Don’ts

Never skip your meals

Never skip meals, especially breakfast. According to studies, person who miss breakfast tends to overeat throughout the day, which can later lead to an unbalanced and irregular diet.

Avoid Sugary drink

Because of their high sugar content, soda and Gatorade should be avoided at all costs. By substituting crystal light or club soda, you may avoid destroying your entire week of good eating.

Don’t rely on supplements

Unless it’s advised by your healthcare practitioner, do not rely on pills for nourishment.

Take your time to eat

Don’t eat if you’re in a hurry or if you’re anxious because it’s difficult for your body to detect food intake while your attention is on other things.

Avoid easy and instant food

Snacks such as sweets, French fries, instant noodles, and ice cream contain a lot of calories, which not only create obesity but also alter our appetite and make it difficult to eat nutritional foods. Switch to nutritious snacks like nuts, apples, or yogurt to protect you from getting overly hungry as your next meal approaches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here