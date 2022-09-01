National Nutrition Week 2022: Dos and Don'ts That Will Help You to Keep Your Digestive System Healthy

NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK 2022: India is observing National Nutrition Week in the first week of September. This is marked to highlight the importance of healthy and clean eating habits, which are necessary for the physical and mental growth of the body. Although food is a survival need, it should always be wholesome. You can maintain good health by eating nutrient-dense foods and maintaining a diet that is well-balanced. What to eat, how to eat it, when to consume it, and other related questions often confuse a person and create ambiguity.

Therefore, on the first day of National Nutrition Week, we present you a list of do’s and don’t for good digestion.

Do’s

Chew your food

The initial and most crucial stage of digestion is chewing. Food is mechanically broken down, which increases the surface area available for stomach acids and enzymes to work on. Eat slowly

The bottom line is that we want to enjoy our meal, so make sure to chew it thoroughly and let the digestive process happen naturally rather than forcing it. In addition to improving digestion, this will also reduce overeating. Avoid overeating if you are upset

Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, can be detrimental to digestion while under stress. Anger activates your sympathetic nervous system rather than your parasympathetic nervous system. Get plenty of fiber

The pre-biotic known as fibre nourishes the beneficial bacteria in your stomach! Additionally, fibre actually aids in the digestion of food, can absorb dietary fats and limit their absorption, as well as lower cholesterol levels. Oat bran, nuts, seeds, and legumes are examples of soluble fibre that are optimal for absorbing lipids. Take a stroll

Another way to aid with digestion and intestinal movement is to take slow stroll. Just a leisurely 15-minute stroll after lunch or dinner will do wonders for your health.

Don’ts

Don’t drink too much water with meals

Don’t drink too much water with meals: We all know that drinking plenty of pure water is important for optimal health and fat metabolism, but limit drinking during meals to avoid diluting important digestive acids and enzymes, which can severely impair proper digestion. Avoid laying down within at least two hours of eating Gravity is the cause of it. Laying down increases the likelihood that food being digested (together with the stimulated acids and enzymes) will flow back up the oesophagus and irritate the lining, causing heartburn and, over time, perhaps raising the risk of esophageal cancer. Eat as little processed food as possible

Whole, nutritious, natural foods are the foundation of good digestion since they are absorbed into the body far more quickly than processed foods filled with additives. Avoid fried foods with unhealthy fats

These fats are harder to digest and rich in Omega 6 fatty acids, which are known to raise the risk of cancer and promote the production of cell-damaging free radicals.

