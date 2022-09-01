National Nutrition Week 2022: Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK 2022: In India, the first week of September is celebrated as National Nutrition Week. The purpose of this week is to raise awareness among the general public about the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet and an active, healthy lifestyle are required for this. The government launches programmes to promote nutrition awareness throughout this week. Continue reading to learn more about this week’s history, significance, and theme for this year.

National Nutrition Week: Theme

Every year, as part of National Nutrition Week, the government also introduces a special theme that focuses primarily on that year’s theme. Last year, the government announced this theme for the week – feeding smart right from start. The theme for this year is Celebrate a World of Flavors.

National Nutrition Week: Significance

In order to keep this cycle under control, well-balanced and nutritious food is crucial. Nutrition is at the centre of our daily life.

The Food and Nutrition Board of the Government of India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development organises an annual week-long celebration of National Nutrition Week to inform people about this basic phenomenon. The importance and role of healthy diet in the human body are emphasised. A balanced diet full of essential nutrients is essential for healthy development and function. The Indian government has started programmes that emphasise good nutrition, wholesome food, and a healthy lifestyle.

National Nutrition Week: History

The National Nutrition Week was established in 1975 by the members of the American Dietetic Association (ADA), now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This week was set aside to raise awareness among the general public of the value of good nutrition and the need for an active lifestyle.

Due to the positive reception from the masses, the celebration of this week in 1980 stretched for a whole month. National Nutrition Week was first observed in India in 1982, when the national government began a drive to inform the population and motivate them to live a long and healthy life.

