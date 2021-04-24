National Panchayati Raj Day 2021: Know the History and Significance

The word Panchayat is made up of two words – “Panch”, meaning five, and “Ayat”, meaning assembly. So, Panchayati Raj traditionally refers to a form of local governance in India by five, or more, elders of an area to usually settle disputes between individuals or villages. The leader of the group is called a Mukhiya, Sarpanch or a Pradhan.

In 1992, a legislation passed by the Parliament gave the institutional backing to the system. With the Panchayati Raj Act (73rd Amendment) coming into force on April 24, 1993, states were allowed to take steps to organize village panchayats and give them necessary powers to function as units of self-government.

The first National Panchayati Raj Day was celebrated in 2010 on this day and since then, it is an annual affair. On this day, gram panchayats are awarded by the Union government on the basis of their performance on several parameters in the preceding year.

What is the Panchayati Raj structure?

The Panchayati Raj system works on three tiers – the Village Panchayat, the Panchayat Samiti and the Zilla Parishad.

The Village Panchayat is the lowest unit and it primarily consists of five representatives, including the Sarpanch, elected by the people of the village for a fixed five-year term. It is answerable to the general body of villagers, known as the Gram Sabha.

The second-tier Panchayat Samiti, having about 20 members, is elected by the members of panchayats and takes charge of all development work under its jurisdiction, usually covering 20-60 villages depending on the population of the area. The president of the Panchayat Samiti is called Pradhan and his/her deputy is known as the Up-pradhan.

And finally, the top-most tier of the Panchayati Raj system is called the Zilla Parishad. It consists of representatives of the Panchayat Samiti and district-level officers from various wings of the government. The Zilla Parishad mostly coordinates and supervises the development work already underway or proposed in the district by the Panchayat Samitis. The chairperson of the Zilla Parishad is elected from among its members.

Like previous years, the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj has decided to hold an event to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 this year at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

