National Pet Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and Quotes

As Anatole France once said, “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened,” the bond a human and its pet share can truly never be defined in words. Whether you are a pet owner or now, you must have witnessed the lovely relationship between people and pet pooches is more reliable and lasting than what humans share. Pets are those wonderful creation of the God who never betray their owners. Thus, pets play a meaningful role in our lives.

National Pet Day: Date

Each year, the 11th of April is celebrated as National Pet Day in the US. On this day, people scoop out some time from their busy schedules to pay extra attention, love and care to their pets.

National Pet Day: History

Colleen Paige, a renowned animal welfare advocate and lifestyle expert, proposed National Pet Day in 2006. This day highlights public awareness for the animals awaiting homes in shelters and celebrates the joy pets bring into our lives. Currently, the day is observed mainly in the USA but has also gained popularity in other countries.

Advertisement

National Pet Day: Significance

According to experts, having a pet might improve your psychological health as pets always charge us by doing various activities. Moreover, they create a calming effect on people that surprisingly stimulates happiness and reduces stress.

National Pet Day Quotes:

1. “Animals are such agreeable friends - they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms”-George Eliot

2. “Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent”-Milan Kundera

3. “When I am feeling low all I have to do is watch my cats and my courage returns"-Charles Bukowski

4. “It is much easier to show compassion to animals. They are never wicked"-Haile Selassie

5. “Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day"-John Grogan

6. “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated" -Mahatma Gandhi

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.