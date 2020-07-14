National Plastic Surgery Day 2020: 7 Myths About Breast Implants

Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure for those women who want to resize and reshape their breasts. In most cases, silicone or saline implants are placed in the breast to create fuller and well-shaped breasts. Implants are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and styles to provide patients with the best and natural-looking results. The body type and frame of a woman, along with the patient’s aesthetic goals are taken into consideration by the plastic surgeons to determine which implants will give the desired results.

There are various reasons that a person may choose to go for breast implants. They may want a change in physical appearance or need breast reconstruction due to mastectomy (removal of breast tissue to treat or prevent breast cancer).

Irrespective of the reasons, you should know that many things you may have heard about breast implants are actually just myths. Today, on National Plastic Surgery Day, let’s bust a few of them:

Myth 1: Implants last for a lifetime.

No, breast implants don’t always last forever. They have a long shelf-life. Silicone breast implants normally last for a period of 10-15 years. However, if you do not face any challenge or problems with the breasts even after 15 years there is no need to go for implants again. If taken due care, the implants can also last life-long.

Myth 2. Breastfeeding cannot be done with implants.

Breastfeeding is very much possible with implants as the implant does not change the architecture of the breast. Only in cases of breast reconstruction or certain incisions can it become slightly challenging. You can discuss this with your plastic surgeon beforehand.

Myth 3: Implants make the breast look fake.

Your plastic surgeon will assist you in choosing an implant size, shape, and type which will be best suited for your body. Appropriate size and placement are important factors to ensure that implants look natural and not fake.

Myth 4: Implants are uncomfortable and recovery from the surgery is very painful.

Every patient’s body heals differently. People have this misconception that breast implants are uncomfortable - but it is just that, a misconception. It is true that there is some pain for the first few days but it can be managed with pain medication. The recovery varies according to the patient, but one can normally go back to their day to day activities within a few weeks.

Myth 5: Only young women can get breast implants.

The surgery can be done from 18 years onwards but it is mostly done in women in their 30s and 40s in India. It can be done at any age provided the patient is an adult, in good health and has realistic goals.

Myth 6: Breast implants are not safe.

Every procedure comes with its own set of risks and complications, and this is no different. But it is one of the most performed procedures in plastic surgery which speaks volumes about the safety.

Myth 7: Results of the surgery are immediate.

Although you may see a noticeable instant difference after the implant procedure, the result varies from patient to patient. After the procedure, the patient has swelling so the actual result is visible after a few weeks.

It is important to follow all pre- and post-operative instructions as given by your plastic surgeon for best results.

This article was written by Dr Preeti Pandya, Consultant, Plastic, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

