NATIONAL POLLUTION CONTROL DAY 2022: December 2 is observed as the National Pollution Control Day in memory of the people who lost their lives in the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. One of the major environmental problems is pollution, and various factors contribute to its rise including crackers, leakage of gasses via industries, vehicles, blasts, and many more.

The rising pollution has a far-reaching impact on people’s quality of life. Pollution has become a global issue since everyone on the planet has the right to breathe clean air, drink pure water, and utilize public lands. On the occasion of National Pollution Control Day, here are some tips to help you control rising pollution. Let’s join hands and take a pledge to save the environment not only for us but for future generations.

TIPS TO CONTROL POLLUTION

Some amount of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) present in our house comes from cleaning products’ chemicals. For instance, limonene is present in cleaning products, making it smell like citrus, which further forms Formaldehyde by reacting with naturally-occurring ozone in the home. Keep your hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and surfaces clean from dust and pet hair. The most effective way to do so is by vacuuming, which contributes to decreasing pollution at home. Avoid frying food items as it creates particulate pollution, especially on gas stoves, as it combines with gaseous pollutants like NO2. Make sure to use suitable ventilation or a purifier while cooking. Always find a dustbin to throw garbage or any kind of waste. Avoid dumping the leftovers on roads or in water bodies. Avoid using plastic materials; instead use organic, eco-friendly things to carry stuff. Paper bags, on the other hand, are the alternative solution as they degrade quickly and are also recyclable. Grow more plants like Peace lily, Gerbera Daisy and English Ivy, as this helps remove carbon monoxide from the air. Trees also minimize erosion which further reduces pollutants in the water. Use air purifiers in your houses to reduce exposure to harmful air pollutants.

