National Pollution Prevention Day 2021: History, Significance and Relevance Since 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

National Pollution Prevention Day is observed annually on December 2 in memory of the people who lost their lives in the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The horrific industrial accident took place due to the leak of Methyl Isocyanate gas in the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant on the night of December 2–3. Thousands of people were killed due to the toxic gas spread. Bhopal gas tragedy is said to be one of the world’s worst industrial disasters to date. The aftereffects of the tragedy were also very severe as increased cases of cancer and birth defects were reported. Here’s all you need to know about the day.

National Pollution Prevention Day 2021: Objectives

The Bhopal gas tragedy showed that the pollution and presence of toxic gases in the environment can be hazardous. Hence, the day is not only observed in honour of people who lost their lives in the deadly tragedy but also to spread awareness on managing and controlling industrial disasters, preventing the pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence.

The day is observed to make people and industries understand the importance of pollution control acts. The day also aims to spread awareness about the prevention of natural resources like air, soil, noise, and water pollution.

National Pollution Prevention Day 2021: Significance

According to the National Health Portal of India, around 7 million people across the globe die every year due to air pollution. It also says that the condition of air pollution is so worse that nine among ten people globally do not have access to safe or pure air, especially children and older people are highly affected by air pollution.

The pollutants present in the air can pass through mucus membrane and other protective barriers and damage the lungs, heart, and brain. Not only that the air pollution is also responsible for the damage of the ozone layer as well as climate change.

National Pollution Prevention Day 2021: How To Control Pollution

Don’t burn waste in a crowded area as the smoke leads to severe health damage and breathing issues. Promote the use of renewable energy and recyclable products Enhance plantations by opting for urban forests and green roofs to reduce pollution in urban areas. Avoid wastage of electricity, water and other natural resources. Don’t dump garbage or waste in rivers or water bodies.

