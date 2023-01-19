National Popcorn Day 2023: Is Popcorn a Healthy Snack?

NATIONAL POPCORN DAY 2023: Popcorn is a delicious and wonderful element of many celebrations. Movies are always incomplete without popcorn, whether it is in a theatre or at home. During family reunions, listening to the old stories of grandma and grandpa, popcorns are a must. Well, people can’t complain as these goodies are not just delicious, but healthy too. Sweet or savoury, buttered or plain, shaped into a candied ball or sprinkled with nuts and chocolate, this evergreen delicacy has it all. Enjoy it as much as you want on January 19, as it is National Popcorn Day.

ALSO READ: National Popcorn Day 2023: Best Flavoured Recipes That Will Make Your Taste Better

You read it right, just like any other dish, this delicious snack also has its special day. Why, you ask? Well to answer this question, let’s first learn something about popcorn.

Corn was originally formed from a tiny grass with kernels similar to those of wheat. The maize plant, as we know it now, is the result of careful selection and years of breeding. When people arrived in the New World from the Old, they discovered this incredible crop that had been in use for a long time.

National Popcorn Day is a day created in the US to celebrate the humble, yet delicious, little kernel that is everyone’s favourite snack. It’s easy to celebrate this day, all you need is a bag of your favourite brand and a popping kettle. Popcorn is a snack loved by all ages.

ALSO READ: Popcorn Day 2023: Did You Know World War II Led to Popularity of This Centuries-Old Snack?

There have been many studies about the potential health benefits of popcorn. More specifically, about the nutritional value of the snack. The fibre, protein, and vitamins found in popcorn are beneficial to your health. In fact, there is evidence that shows that a serving of popcorn can prevent heart attacks because it lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol levels.

This can prevent heart disease and other ailments caused by high levels of bad cholesterol as well as atherosclerosis which is plaque build-up in your arteries. There are also proven studies related to the antioxidant content of dry-popped popcorn which helps protect against free radical damage.

So, folks, go in your kitchen right now and celebrate this day with a bowl full of this delicious plus healthy snack. Do not forget to double the enjoyment with a movie and some relaxation time.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here