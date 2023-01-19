National Popcorn Day 2023: Best Flavoured Recipes That Will Make Your Taste Better

NATIONAL POPCORN DAY 2023: POP! POP! The sound of popping popcorn is almost as enjoyable as the taste. Popcorn is undeniably a go-to movie snack that you can share with your family and friends. It’s not only tasty, cheap and low in calories, but has a satisfying crunch just like a Dorito chip. And, don’t forget, it’s simple to make.

National Popcorn Day, observed on January 19th, commemorates the invention of the delicious snack. The proper way to celebrate is to try the movie theatre buttered popcorn with different recipes you had no idea about. Whether you love to devour all things savoury, have more of a sweet tooth, or a little bit of both, there is a popcorn flavour for all. Here are some ways to add flavour to your snack.

Garlic & Herb Butter Popcorn

Ingredients

8 cups popped popcorn

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Method:

Place popcorn in a large mixing bowl and set aside. Melt butter, thyme, rosemary, and sage in a small saucepan over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, or until melted and just starting to sizzle. Take the pan off the heat. Allow flavours to blend for 2 minutes. Pour the hot butter mixture over the popcorn. Toss with garlic powder, salt, and pepper until evenly coated.

Cinnamon Chocolate Popcorn

Two classic flavours combine with popcorn to make a quick and tasty treat.

Ingredients

3 quarts of popped popcorn

Butter-flavoured cooking spray

9 tablespoons powdered cocoa mix

3 teaspoon cinnamon

Method:

Lightly spray the popcorn with cooking spray in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle popcorn with cocoa mix and cinnamon. Toss to coat evenly. Spray and toss again until the mixture is thoroughly coated. Serve right away.

Chili Lime Popcorn

The chilli and lime in this snack mix complement the whole-grain goodness of popcorn perfectly.

Ingredients

1 quart popped popcorn

1 teaspoon nutritional yeast (available in health food stores)

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Method:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Place the popcorn on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the popcorn with yeast powder, lime juice, chilli powder, and salt. Heat for 7 minutes, toss just before serving.

