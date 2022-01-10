National Road Safety Week 2022: Theme, History and Significance

National Road Safety Week 2022: As road transportation becomes more crowded with means to travel becoming more easily available, mishaps on the road have emerged as one of the most pressing social issues that the world is grappling with. According to the official data by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India ranks first in the number of deaths caused by road accidents across 199 countries. The data is evident enough to prove that road safety is a major public health concern.

To recognize the graveness of the matter and to enlighten people of the ways to become more cognizant about their safety on the road, the Government of India, in collaboration with various state governments, observes the National Road Safety Week from January 11 to January 17.

National Road Safety Week: History

The National Road Safety Week will be celebrated for the 30th time since its inception and will mark the importance of keeping safety primary while travelling through any means of transportation, be it two or four-wheelers.

National Road Safety Week 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s National Road Safety Week is ‘Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha.’ The campaign will focus on various measures people should adopt to comply with the safety regulations laid down by the government and subsequently keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

National Road Safety Week: Significance

Road accidents cost lakhs of lives in India every year. According to reports, despite the COVID-19 induced restrictions and national lockdown, road accidents claimed roughly 80,000 casualties. Therefore, the National Road Safety Week is of utmost importance to make people aware of the ways to avoid such casualties and introduce them to the unfortunate repercussions in case of oblivion to safety measures on the road.

How Is The National Road Safety Week Celebrated?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways organise various programmes, campaigns, and competitions to observe the week. This includes Slogan Writing Contest, Poster Making Competition, Road Safety Quiz, etc.

